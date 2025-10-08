  • home icon
  Stephen A Smith raises major question over John Harbaugh's job security after Ravens' embarrassing loss to Texans

Stephen A Smith raises major question over John Harbaugh's job security after Ravens' embarrassing loss to Texans

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 08, 2025 19:01 GMT
Stephen A. Smith appears to have some concerns about John Harbaugh's ability to lead the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith took to ESPN's First Take today and discussed Baltimore's slow start to the 2025 NFL season, as they currently hold a 1-4 record. The longtime ESPN analyst dug into Harbaugh's inability to produce major playoff success with multi-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

While Smith didn't doubt Harbaugh's ability to coach, he questioned whether or not he still possesses the ability to serve as an effective leader for this Baltimore organization.

"How many people get to have Lamar Jackson as a quarterback? You said on many occasions, he's playing like an MVP. He's already won two MVPs. Yes, he was a runner-up last year to Josh Allen. He was having an MVP caliber year statistically, before he went down this year, the brother's all world, and somehow, some way, you can't seem to get over the hump with him.
"So when you look at it from that standpoint, it's not about whether John Harbaugh can coach or not because we know he can. It's not about whether he can lead or not because we know he can. It does get to a point with certain teams. Is it time for a new voice?"
Baltimore Ravens off to a rough start in 2025

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled mightily thus far in 2025, coming off a particularly horrendous 44-10 defeat to the Houston Texans in Week Five at home. However, the Ravens were without the services of Jackson under center, as he's currently nursing a hamstring injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Prior to losing Jackson, however, the Ravens only managed one victory through four weeks. That being a lopsided 41-17 victory over their division rivals, the Cleveland Browns. However, Cleveland themselves have been playing abysmally, so a victory over the team was nearly a foregone conclusion prior to kickoff.

Harbaugh is in his 18th season as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He managed to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory during their 2012 campaign, but has yet to make it back to the big dance since.

Many have suggested that, given Harbaugh hasn't been able to replicate a Super Bowl appearance with a quarterback the caliber of Lamar Jackson at his disposal, it may be time for the Ravens to part ways with the longtime head coach. Whether or not Baltimore ultimately decides to make such a move will likely depend on how the 2025 season closes out.

The Ravens will host the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in Week Six of the NFL season.

