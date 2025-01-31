Stephen A. Smith raises major question about Justin Tucker amid Ravens kicker's legal troubles

Justin Tucker has long been a star for the Baltimore Ravens. However, recent legal troubles involving allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists have cast a shadow on his reputation.

On Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith questioned Tucker's struggles. Smith believes the Ravens kicker's performance in 2024 has been affected by these legal challenges.

“If he knew those allegations were coming down the pike, that might explain the inexplicable that we’ve been asking ourselves all year long. Why this guy all of a sudden, he can’t make kicks," Smith said.

According to The Baltimore Banner, six women who worked with Tucker between 2012 and 2016 reported unsettling encounters with the Baltimore Ravens kicker at high-end spas.

Allegations include Tucker exposing himself and making inappropriate contact with the women. Several therapists said that Tucker's behavior was so egregious they ended sessions early or refused to work with him again. Two spas even banned him from returning.

Justin Tucker has denied all allegations

The NFL placekicker's legal team has called the claims by the women "speculative" and "impossible to prove."

They argue that the accusations are "baseless," and Tucker has publicly condemned the reporting. His attorneys also denied that he had ever been banned from any spa.

Well, it remains unclear whether Tucker will face any formal repercussions.

One of the therapists involved said (via The Baltimore Banner):

“I want something to be done. The only reason that nothing’s being done so far is because it’s Justin Tucker.”

Another mentioned:

“I’ve told people about this over the years, and they either act like it’s hot goss[ip] or a joke. But it was really degrading.”

Justin Tucker's performance this season had its fair share of ups and downs.

While his overall field goal percentage was 73.3%, there were times when he struggled.

For example, in the Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, he only made 50.0% of his field goal attempts. That said, he still managed to score 126 points this season.

