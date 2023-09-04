The 2011 season was a landmark one for the Denver Broncos. Franchise legend John Elway had returned beforehand as a high-ranking executive, and with him came in a new head coach in John Fox, amongst a slew of other coaching changes.

During the season, the team's fans, displeased with Kyle Orton's struggles that lead to a 1-4 start, demanded that Tim Tebow replaced him as starter. The Broncos obliged, and Tebow soon established himself as a clutch performer, going 7-4 and giving the team its first of five straight AFC West titles.

Then in the playoffs, he delivered the highlight of his career: this 80-yard score to the late Demaryius Thomas in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers that sent the team to the Divisional Round:

Stephen A Smith felt "depressed" after watching Tim Tebow's walkoff touchdown pass

While the play was obviously a gloriously happy moment for Denver fans, there was at least one person who could not stomach it: Stephen A Smith.

On the latest of Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay, the ESPN presenter discussed his love of the Steelers. According to him, he was watching the game during a date when the play happened:

"I was with a girl I was dating at the time. And you know her fine self and everything and I had my mind on other things. And Tebow connected that pass. I collapsed face first on her living room rug. And laid there for two hours. Didn't do nothing that night. Totally ruined my night.

He continued:

"I didn't want anything. I was so damn depressed, of all people. And I love him dearly. He's my friend. But that non-throwing Tim Tebow threw a 80-yard touchdown pass. I cannot believe to say [in] my life that that happened. And I couldn't recover that night, bro. I was depressed."

What happened to the Denver Broncos after Tim Tebow's 80-yard pass?

Unfortunately for Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos, their next opponent was the New England Patriots, who were looking to avenge their 2005-06 Divisional Round defeat. And the Patriots' vengeance was very harsh - a 45-10 rout in Foxboro.

During the following offseason, the Broncos signed Peyton Manning as their new starting quarterback, and traded Tebow to the New York Jets. Manning would reach two Super Bowls with the team, winning 50 against the Carolina Panthers before retiring. Tebow, meanwhile, played only sparingly in East Rutherford before being driven out of football after 2015.