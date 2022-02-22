"They brought this upon themselves" - Stephen A. Smith believes criticism of NFL ownership is justified 

Stephen A. Smith addressed the NFL and its ownership, saying that the owners being condemned is “justified”. On ESPN’s First Take, Smith said that the NFL isn’t giving black coaches a fair shake and fair opportunity, and the environment is created by the teams themselves but certainly by the league.

“The NFL, because of their pervasive tendencies, has essentially given a license to black coaches to sit up there and say, ‘Let me look for every black candidate I can find. Because guess what, y'all ain't trying to give them a fair shake. Y'all ain't trying to give them a fair opportunity. So let me make sure I do it.’ That is the environment that has been created by the teams, not the league office, not Roger Goodell, in my opinion. But it has certainly been created by the League,” Smith said.

The ESPN personality concluded his statement by saying that it’s a civil rights issue because public funds are contributing to new stadiums, and owners brought this upon themselves:

“Which is why you now have civil rights activist meetings where Roger can tell telling you what the numbers are, telling you how pervasive the situation is," Smith added. "Telling you how desperately things need to be done to address the situation. And remember, it is a civil rights issue. Because public funding contributes to the new stadiums. 20 Plus since 1997. The NFL teams, the vast majority of these owners have brought this on themselves.”

Brian Flores was fired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins after three seasons in January this year with a record of 24–25. A month later, the former Miami head coach filed a lawsuit against the league.

The lawsuit maintains that the league has discriminated against Flores and other black coaches on racial grounds, refusing them jobs as head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators and quarterbacks coaches, in addition to general managers.

How many Black head coaches are there in the NFL?

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

After the firing of Flores by the Dolphins, the NFL currently has one black head coach: Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tomlin was hired by Pittsburgh in 2006 as the team’s 16th head coach and third since 1969. He completed his 15th season in 2021, going 9-7-1 and making it to the playoffs for the 10th time.

The Steelers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 42-21 in the Wild Card round. Overall, Tomlin has won 154 games in the regular season and eight in the postseason in his time with Pittsburgh.

Flores was hired by the team as a senior assistant and linebackers coach.

The lawsuit is still ongoing despite Flores being hired. Meanwhile, Tomlin said this of Flores' hiring:

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL.”

