'Detroit Lions contaminated Matthew Stafford' - Stephen A. Smith blasts Lions, says Rams QB is future Hall of Famer

Following Super Bowl LVI, ESPN sports mega-personality Stephen A. Smith discussed Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his time with the Detroit Lions.

On the TV show "First Take," Smith said that Stafford has now "soldified the fact" that he is a future Hall of Famer following his performance in this year's Super Bowl. Smith claims that Stafford was contaminated by being a part of the Lions:

"Let's tell the American people the truth, Dan Orlovsky. First of all, he's absolutely right, about the playoff run, Matthew Stafford had, he's absolutely right about the fact that this performance has solidified the fact that Matthew Stafford is a future Hall of Famer, there is no denying it, Matthew Stafford had mad skills, and that he was contaminated by being a Detroit Lion. Okay, one of the worst franchises in the history of football, okay, which continues to prove it every chance they get okay.”

The ESPN personality concluded his statement by discussing some of the game-winning drives orchestrated by the quarterback. He also emphasized how being part of a "weak franchise" such as the Lions affected Stafford's play.

“Matthew Stafford, the great Matthew Stafford with a multitude of game-winning drives on his resume before you ever arrived in Los Angeles had a record of 74 and 90 as a quarterback for the Detroit Lions. Yeah, so think about that. game winning drives, without them it would have been even worse. So, we know how his skill set speaks to the fact that he was just contaminated by being a part of a weak franchise."

Matthew Stafford and his career so far

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The 34-year-old quarterback spent the first 12 seasons with the Lions as he was drafted number one overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. He started only 10 games in his rookie season, throwing for 2,267 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. The 20 interceptions were tied for the second-most in the 2009 season.

In the 2010 season, he suffered a Grade Three separation of his right shoulder versus the New York Jets in Week Nine. However, he won the 2011 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year after throwing for 5,038 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. That season, he finished third in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Stafford - Career Stats - Lions Rank



3,876 Completions (1st)

62.6% Comp PCT (1st)

44,799 Pass Yds (1st)

279 TD (1st)



He was traded to the Rams after the 2020 season, when the Lions went 5-11. In his first year with Los Angeles, he had 41 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and threw for 4,886 yards. The quarterback finished third in passing yards, second in touchdown passes, and tied for first in interceptions.

In Super Bowl 2022, the signal-caller went 26 of 40 for 283 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He won his first-ever Lombardi Trophy as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20.

The question has now been raised: Has winning a Super Bowl elevated him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame? We shall see as his career progresses into its 14th season.

