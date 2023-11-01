Stephen A. Smith scolds NFL for taking Patrick Mahomes-Tua Tagovailoa monstrous showdown to Germany

This Sunday, two of the most explosive teams in the NFL will face off in Frankfurt, Germany, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs and Dolphins are tied for the best record in the AFC with a 6-2 record through their first eight games this season. These two teams could meet for a second time in the playoffs. Tyreek Hill will face off against his former team and will look to have another productive game.

With the game being played overseas, "First Take" host Stephen A. Smith is ticked off that the game isn't being played on U.S. soil. He thinks an NFL game of this magnitude should be played in America in front of the home fans instead of in another country.

"So when the big boys show up, you can't be found," Smith said. "When little boys show up, you stop them and we're supposed to celebrate that. Well, the big boys are the ones you're going to play in the playoffs or in games like this.

"That's in Germany, which, by the way, that's a damn miss by the NFL because a game of this magnitude should have been on home turf in the United States of America or respect to Frankfurt, Germany, but d*mn it, I don't give a d*mn. I want it here in the United States for a game like that."

Tyreek Hill sounds off on facing the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Sunday's NFL matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs will be the first time Tyreek Hill will play against his former team.

Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022 in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Ahead of the matchup against his former team, Hill said that he's ready and there will be problems for Kansas City.

"I’m ready, man, it’s just another game," Hill said. "I’m just excited to play against my old brothers. It’s just like if you’re in high school and you move to a different city, it’s still ball. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and do what I’ve been doing all year, and that’s have fun, help lead this team and create opportunities for whoever.

"I just had to let KC know, whenever they see me, it’s going to be problems because old 'Reek,' yeah, he was hell, so I’m back. The Cheetah is back."

Hill became the first receiver in NFL history this year to record over 1,000 yards through the first eight games of the season. Hill has 61 catches for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

