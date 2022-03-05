Stephen A. Smith settles Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers debate in passionate rant

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has given his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the time he is taking to make his decision regarding what he will be doing next season.

The Packers quarterback has been very quiet apart from a couple of appearances at the NFL Honors and once on The Pat McAfee Show.

Smith spoke on First Take and stated that the difference between the Packers quarterback and Tom Brady is that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has gotten it done in the postseason, a place that the four-time MVP has notoriously failed over the years. Smith said:

“Call us when you made a decision, we never said that about Tom Brady," Smith said. "Tell us when we've been tired of talking about Tom Brady, you know why? Because he got it done. He got it done but if somebody don't get it done, we don't like you walking around acting like you did good. Get it done!"

Smith went on to say that despite the Packers quarterback having a great regular-season record, he has nothing to show for it.

Smith said:

"In the case of Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs, I know he's the MVP, two-time reigning MVP, the numbers speak for themselves during the regular season. But despite back-to-back 13 and 3 seasons, not one single Super Bowl appearance, let alone Super Bowl title to show for it."

Packers still waiting on Aaron Rodgers' decision

The star pair have had vastly different postseason careers

With the Packers quarterback reportedly still no closer to a decision, Green Bay are waiting for the 38-year-old to come to a conclusion. The organization is at the mercy of Rodgers and Smith says they should be frustrated.

Smith said:

“I still think they should be frustrated. When you put yourself in a position where someone can exercise leverage and that’s true, but there’s also something called an abuse of power and I think that’s something that we have to look at when it comes to Aaron Rodgers."

Smith went on to say that he can't stand people who act better than what they actually are. He continued by saying that he would have no problem with what Rodgers was doing had he followed through and won the Super Bowl.

Smith added:

"But that’s not what happened, what happened was he came up short in inclement weather, at Lambeau Field, against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers and he couldn’t put 14 points on the board," Smith finished.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar