Stephen A. Smith shades Shedeur Sanders over Coach Prime’s son’s mute interview on Browns QB situation

Shedeur Sanders gave an interesting response to the media when asked about the current quarterback situation with the Cleveland Browns. Throughout his conversation, Sanders did not respond verbally to any question, miming his answers. On Thursday's edition of "First Take," Stephen A Smith gave his verdict on proceedings.

"I'm not gonna overreact to it. I'm just gonna say that he has to know that other people are going to look at him and consider that immature. I don't consider him immature. I think that he can play, I think that he's a leader. I think that a lot is prejudged when it comes to him. I think it's unfair. I can't wait to see him get his chance on the football field or whatever. I just think that, at times, I wish people see ahead of time how they're going to judge you. They shouldn't judge him. It's no big deal. Every word he says, we micromanage, we dissect, and folks judge him accordingly. I think that was his way of saying, 'You know what? If you don't hear anything that I have to say, O.K., that's cool.'"

This is a fairly level-headed response from Smith, who is known for long and heated rants on the events in the sports world. While he does not see Sanders as immature for his actions in this interview, he understands that many other people are going to see Sanders as a immature player who may never get his chance to lead a team.

The comments (or lack of in this case) will not help the criticism surrounding Sanders, something that he followed him ever since he was drafted by the Browns. The best way to stop this criticism is for Sanders to keep his head down and wait for the moment when he has the opportunity to play a competitive snap for the team. It is only then that Sanders can be judged on his football abilities rather than his interview technique.

Cam Newton on Shedeur Sanders' place on the Browns

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton spoke about Shedeur on the lastest edtion of his "4th&1" podcast Here, he gave his theory in Sanders' place in the Browns roster.

"This is my conspiracy theory about the Cleveland Browns... Shedeur Sanders is extremely talented and well and capable of being a player in the NFL. But I do not think a lot of teams are willing to risk what's mounting in circus-like attention that he brings naturally. So therefore the Browns are stuck with this idea, if we cut Shedeur that would be bad for business. Business being, he's good for business on our roster. If we cut him, he's going to be picked up by somebody. When have we ever had a person on our roster to move the needle?... The Cleveland Browns have never had a player in modern day that pushes the needle like Shedeur Sanders."

The truth is that, whatever one's thoughts about the quarterback, the Browns still see him as the third string quarterback. However, there will be a day where Sanders will be able to start for the team. It is only then that we will find out his place in the NFL.

