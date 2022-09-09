"When’s the last time y’all won a playoff game? Was it 1991? Nobody’s thinking about the Detroit Lions" - Stephen A. Smith delivers honest assessment of Dan Campbell's team

The Detroit Lions are looking to turn some heads this season under second-year head coach Dan Campbell. Detroit hasn't had a winning season since the 2017 campaign. However, one person doesn't feel that Detroit is worth thinking about. While on a local radio station in Detroit, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said no one should have high expectations for the franchise:

"That you’re the Detroit Lions and nobody should expect anything. That’s just the way that it is."

Smith added:

"You hope you’re wrong. Playing in Ford Field, obviously that’s an attractive place to play. But from a historical perspective, y’all just haven’t gotten it done. When’s the last time y’all won a playoff game? Was it 1991? Nobody’s thinking about the Detroit Lions."

Smith doubled down on his comments by saying the team would be forgotten if they didn't play on Thanksgiving every season:

"I personally believe that if the Detroit Lions didn’t play on Thanksgiving Day, people would actually forget that they exist half the time. That’s my personal opinion. But everything I’m told, times are different, things will be different this year. We shall see. I hope so."

Detroit has hosted a game on Thanksgiving since 1934 to bring in more fans. The only seasons they did not play on Thanksgiving were between 1939 and 1944, during the second World War.

The ESPN personality concluded his statement by wishing the best for the franchise in the future:

"Hopefully the future is a lot better. I don’t root against you. I love Detroit, I love the people of Detroit. My point is, you deserve better than the Lions organization has given you, and hopefully they’re on the verge of giving you better times."

The Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL campaign

Detroit HC Dan Campbell

Detroit are coming off a three-win season in 2021, their fewest wins since the 2009 campaign when they won two. They had two first-round picks in this year's draft, selecting defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (second overall) and wide receiver Jameson Williams (12th overall).

The franchise begin the 2022 season with quarterback Jared Goff under center for his second season with the team. They also have Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, running back D'Andre Swift, and cornerback Jeff Okudah on their roster.

While they're not expected to win the NFC North, there's some real optimism about the future. They will open their campaign at home to the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup they are expected to lose. We will see if Campbell and Detroit can make some noise in the 2022 season.

