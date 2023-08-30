Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently was asked about the Trey Lance trade. He said that the situation was crazy and chuckled while discussing how the San Francisco 49ers have handled the quarterback situation over the years.

The 49ers typically forced Garoppolo out while he played quite well for them. Moreover, last season they had Lance as their QB1, and in just one year they traded away him for a fourth-round pick.

Although Garoppolo's answer made sense, Stephen A. Smith wasn't happy about it. He wants the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback to just shut up and play.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Jimmy Garoppolo for 49ers failure

Jimmy Garoppolo: New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

Here's what Stephen A. Smith said on First Take:

"My perspective is Jimmy Garoppolo needs to shut the hell up, just shut up and play. Nobody wants to hear from you. First of all, let's understand who Jimmy Garoppolo is, he's a damn good quarterback when he's playing. But it's rare that he plays, he spends more time in an infirmary than on a football field."

"If he ain't doing that, he's with p*rn stars in California… and then when you don't have that going on, you miss them throws in a Super Bowl that could have helped your team win."

"Let's be clear as to what I have said. I have been on the record saying this in the past and I'm going to say this again, the 49ers didn't win because of Jimmy Garoppolo, they've won in spite of Jimmy Garoppolo, they were the number one ranked defense last year."

Many people feel like Jimmy Garoppolo limited the 49ers' ability to play, and Smith thinks the same. However, it will only be proved true if the franchise ends up winning the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy.

Unless they win a Super Bowl, Kyle Shanahan's tenure will be termed as a failure and people will continuously call out the franchise for the way they treated Lance and Garoppolo.

Now both Trey Lance and Garoppolo have the chance to redeem themselves, and hopefully, both of them will be able to remove the wrong perception about them.

