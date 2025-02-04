Stephen A. Smith suggests Lamar Jackson’s team could be ideal landing spot for Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp to the Baltimore Ravens? ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks that would be a good landing spot for the veteran Los Angeles Rams wide receiver after the team informed him of their plans to trade him this off-season.

On Tuesday morning's "First Take," Smith suggests the Ravens take a chance of bringing in Kupp as a legit No. 2 wide receiver. He even mentioned the Pittsburgh Steelers of being a team that should try to inquire about Kupp.

"I'm just of the mindset that, you know, what he brings to the table as a bona fide number two," Smith said. "There's plenty of teams that could utilize. And why not Baltimore? Why not Pittsburgh?"

Both Pittsburgh and Baltimore need help at the wide receiver position.

Zay Flowers emerged as Baltimore's top wideout, with over 1,000 receiving yards and 74 receptions. Rashod Bateman also had a productive season, recording 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. However, no other wide receiver had more than 20 receptions, 250 receiving yards or two touchdowns.

Unlike the Ravens, the Steelers did not have a single 1,000-yard wide receiver this season. George Pickens led the team with 900 receiving yards and 59 receptions.

Calvin Austin II was second in receiving yards (548) and first in receiving touchdowns (4) among all Steelers wideouts.

Both teams could benefit from adding Kupp, who could be either team's No. 2 wide receiver.

Cooper Kupp has only had two 1,000-yard seasons in eight NFL seasons

Cooper Kupp during the NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Cooper Kupp will be playing in his ninth NFL season next season.

In his eight-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp has caught 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 receiving touchdowns.

However, Kupp has only had two seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

He surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in his third season, finishing the 2019 season with 94 catches, 1,161 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Kupp had one of the most productive single seasons of any wide receiver in NFL history in 2021. He became the first wide receiver to win the triple crown since Steve Smith in 2005, leading the league in catches (145), yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) while also being named Super Bowl MVP.

Kupp hasn't played a full season since the 2021 season, but he's still had at least 700 receiving yards and over five touchdowns in each of the last three seasons.

