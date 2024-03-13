Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be set to a career move into the media after not picking up a head coaching job this offseason. But ESPN's Stephen A. Smith doesn't think it will go well.

Belichick has been famous for not giving up any information during his time as a head coach and has often come off as a little standoffish when it comes to reporters.

While speaking on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long, Smith said:

[00:28:15] "I don’t think Bill Belichick is going to be good at all [at broadcasting]. It’s not about his talent. It’s about the fact that you don’t go from not giving a damn about the audience and having virtually nothing to say for years to people suddenly caring about what you have to say."

Could Bill Belichick return to the NFL in 2025?

Given the abundance of head coaching jobs available this offseason and the fact that Bill Belichick didn't get one, it highlights the shift the NFL is taking as most hires were young candidates with exciting new ideas.

For Belichick, who is 71 years old, the thought that he could be around a franchise and help build it for the next five or so years doesn't seem plausible (it could), and depending on how the coaching situations pan out over the course of the 2024 season, more openings could come up.

Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys is in the final year of his contract and Belichick was rumored to be in the mix to replace McCarthy in 2025 if the Cowboys again flame out.

But for now, the market for Bill Belichick as a head coach simply isn't there, and a year from now, with him a year old, it doesn't instill confidence that he will have a line for his services.