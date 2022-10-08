Odell Beckham Jr. to Chiefs? Stephen A. Smith urges Kansas City to pair star WR with Patrick Mahomes

Former Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being patient with signing with his next team.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith talked about a few teams that would make sense as the next landing ground for Beckham Jr. He thinks the most ideal move for OBJ would be to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith said on First Take:

"I'm gonna say Kansas City. The reason I'm gonna say Kansas City is this. When I think about Los Angeles, I think about Stafford has this addiction, to Cooper Kupp, I don't think he sees anyone else. We can talk about these dudes need to get open more but you hear so much about the relationship and chemistry and how they workout together, etc."

Smith added that in Kansas City, Odell would become the number one receiver, unlike in Buffalo or Los Angeles.

"With Kansas City, here's the thing, Tyreek Hill is gone. You've got Marquez Valdes-Scantling, he's got a few receptions, Mecole Hardman has eight receptions in four games. JuJu Smith-Schuster, thank God he's not on TikTok as much as he used to be because we know he can play. He's not a scrub, but dammit, he got addicted to TikTok, and he's doing some decent things but it's not standing out, you got Travis Kelce.

"When you lose somebody like Tyreek Hill, you want somebody that can literally, he's a deep-threat, and Odell Beckham Jr. brings that to the equation. The brother would have been the MVP of the Super Bowl if he didn't get hurt, cause you could see it, with just two receptions, what he was on his way of doing. I think him with Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy and Andy Reid calling plays is the ideal place for him."

Odell Beckham Jr. has played for three teams in his NFL career

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and could sign with his fourth NFL team. Beckham Jr. was drafted by the New York Giants in the first-round of the 2014 NFL draft. He played in New York from 2014-18 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

He played for the Browns for two-and-a-half seasons before being released from the team.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Once the Browns finalize the reworked Odell Beckham Jr. contract, they will release him and he will go on waivers, where other teams will have the opportunity to claim him.



But the Browns and OBJ’s time together is coming to a rapid end. Once the Browns finalize the reworked Odell Beckham Jr. contract, they will release him and he will go on waivers, where other teams will have the opportunity to claim him.But the Browns and OBJ’s time together is coming to a rapid end.

He then signed with the Los Angeles Rams midway through last season after being cut by the Browns and became a Super Bowl champion with the team as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham Jr. could sign with one of his former teams, or could sign elsewhere, which would be his fourth team.

