Tyreek Hill has entered the greatest conversation with Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Jerry Rice. Not only that, according to Stephen A. Smith, he supplanted them at their peak. Speaking on First Take, the NFL analyst added the Cheetah to a tier above some of the greatest wide receivers of all time. Here's how he put it:

[00:01:42] "I'm not talking about in totality, cumulatively speaking. I'm not saying that. I'm saying when we look at what we're seeing from him right now, talk to me about Randy Moss. Talk to me about Jerry Rice and ask this question."

He continued, naming the superstar receivers:

"What receiver would you rather have on your NFL squad... with Tyreek Hill at his best? I'm talking [Terrell Owens]. I'm talking Moss, I'm talking Rice, I'm talking Marvin Harrison. Go back to all of them -- I've never seen anything like this." [00:02:27]

Tyreek Hill on pace for blistering follow-up to 2022 domination

Tyreek Hill at Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars

It isn't even Halloween yet, but the wide receiver has already accounted for as many yards as some No. 1 receivers get in an entire year. Through six games, the wide receiver has totaled 42 catches for 814 yards and six touchdowns. He's already almost halfway to his totals from last year in yards.

Last year, he earned 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. At his current rate, Hill will tie his touchdown total from all of last year in his next game. Assuming he stays on pace, the wide receiver will earn 2,306 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Keep in mind, he didn't finish the team's Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos when the Dolphins scored 70 points. He and the rest of the starters were benched in the contest as the game was over well in advance. Meaning, potential yards and touchdowns were likely left on the table in that contest.

Chiefs offense stumbles in second season without Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

At the same time, as Hill appears to only be getting better, the Chiefs offense that he left behind has started to decline. They were able to lean on Travis Kelce in 2022 to maintain their strength, but with the tight end running into injury issues related to his age at 34 years old, the Chiefs' explosive offense has hit a lull by their standards.

In 2022, Patrick Mahomes had the top offense in terms of yards per game. In 2023, they rank fourth in the same category. In points per game, the team ranked first in the league in 2022. This year, they are currently ranked ninth.

Will Tyreek Hill get the final laugh when all is said and done?

