If Travis Kelce wants to get together with Taylor Swift, he has a wingman in Stephen A. Smith. After it was revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tried to give his number to the singer, the broadcaster came swinging in his defense.

He acknowledged that Taylor Swift is a superstar but then Travis Kelce is a champion himself. He referred to the NFL player as "the dude" and said that while the entertainer might not entertain everyone, she could do a lot worse than the Super Bowl champion. Stephen A. Smith said,

"My brother from another mother, Travis Kelce, I mean that that's what he does. And I will I will vouch for him that his selections are quite impeccable. She is an absolute superstar, He's a champion. But he is Travis Kelce. He is that dude. And if anybody would have a shot at somebody of the caliber of Taylor Swift, I would say that would be Travis."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen A. Smith batting for Travis Kelce after it emerges that he tried to give Taylor Swift his number

Stephen A. Smith's support for Travis Kelce was hardly surprising given how heartbroken the player seemed to be that he did not get a chance to share his number with her.

After attending 'The Eras' tour, he tried to give her a bracelet with his number on it. But apparently she does not interact with anyone after her shows to saver her voice. He confided to his brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast, saying,

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings... I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her... If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

New Heights @newheightshow @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend@BWWingsNew episode premieres NOW!Tap in: youtu.be/YdFcS35EjQg

While that is indeed sad for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar, it is clear that some other fans might get a more preferential treatment. When the singer was in New York, she did meet backstage with Aaron Rodgers.

suki waterhouse archive @bestsukiw



Keleigh Teller via TikTok! New pic of Suki Waterhouse with Taylor Swift, Robert Pattinson, Julia Garner, Aaron Rodgers, Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller at Taylor’s concert in New Jersey last weekend!Keleigh Teller via TikTok! pic.twitter.com/kPNiiJaM7E

While Travis Kelce may have lucked out from exchanging numbers with the superstar, if he ever decides to try again, he has Stephen A. Smith in his corner. Maybe he could even reach out to the New York Jets quarterback to see if he has some tips.