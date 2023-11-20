Stephen A. Smith writes off Dak Prescott’s Cowboys' blowout win over Panthers

Dak Prescott won the Dallas Cowboy's Week 11 battle against the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young by a comfortable 33-10 margin. If one only looked at the final score, they'd surmise that the game was over quickly. However, it took until the last 15 minutes to turn into a bonafide blowout victory once the Cowboys took a 17-3 lead.

While Cowboys fans will likely point out the final score, ESPN analyst Steve A. Smith dismissed the game outright.

"Yesterday, don't get me started," Smith said on 'First Take.' "Rookie quarterback, no offensive line and a coach in Frank Reich who clearly took the wrong job. He didn't need to be there. The Carolina Panthers are just horrible. We all know this. The Dallas Cowboys haven't had a real game in about two or three weeks..."

Smith continued, hurling insults at the New York Giants and Panthers teams that Prescott has played against in the last couple of weeks:

"The Dallas Cowboys in the last two weeks going up against the Giants and then against the Carolina Panthers, they're the only team in modern NFL history that has had three bye weeks in the same season. That's how I view the Dallas Cowboys. Three damn bye weeks."

Dak Prescott returns to primetime

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of scheduling, Dak Prescott has wrapped up the non-primetime section of his schedule and is now heading into a series of primetime matchups. The Cowboys have three straight peak-time games over the next three weeks. It starts on Thanksgiving when the Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will square off against the Commanders' secondary.

Then, the following Thursday, the Cowboys will take on DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks. On Dec. 10, Dallas will battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. However, while that's the end of the primetime streak, the team will get another primetime game on Dec. 30 against the Detroit Lions.

Put simply, there's more of Prescott, Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons and others on deck for the entire country to see. Depending on how Dallas plays, there remains a chance for the 7-3 team to finish under .500 or with a nearly spotless record.

Will the Cowboys get stronger or weaker as the weather continues to turn in half of the country and turkey talk gives way to Christmas carols?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take" and H/T Sportskeeda.