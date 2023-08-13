Is Stetson Bennett the future of the Los Angeles Rams? If his performance on his NFL debut against is any indication, he may be, as the comparisons to a certain legend prove.

The former national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs played his first professional game on Saturday against the in-city rival Chargers. The Rams lost 17-34; but he played very well, throwing for 191 yards and a touchdown to fellow rookie Puka Nacua:

Stetson Bennett threw for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And that has brought forth positive reactions, with some even drawing comparisons to Tom Brady, who became the face of the NFL despite coming off the board late in the draft:

Fans reacting to Stetson Bennett's performance on X

Fans reacting to Stetson Bennett's performance on X

Stetson Bennett shows potential as Rams build for life after Matthew Stafford

Stetson Bennett's emergence could not have come at a very crucial time for Los Angeles Rams, as they look to rebound from one of the biggest post-Super Bowl collapses in recent memory.

The last time Matthew Stafford was seen on the field, he sustained a spinal injury that would end his 2022 campaign - just a microcosm of the team's downfall after winning Super Bowl LVI. With him still questionable amidst his recovery from that injury, the team opted to play it safe and trotted out Bennett.

And despite the loss, head coach Sean McVay was impressed with what the rookie delivered:

"I thought he did a nice job. There were some tough situations there, and you could see the athleticism where he escaped.

"In that scoring drive, he was able to get into a rhythm. I thought he did a nice job of being able to exhaust some of his progressions. ... You could see that it was a step in the right direction."

And Bennett himself could not agree more:

"I got more comfortable as the game went on... There's some things to fix, but there's some things we can be proud of, too.

"You live and you learn. And I thought we executed well in some situations, and others, we didn't."

The Rams' next preseason game is against the Las Vegas Raiders next week. In a positive encouragement, Stafford is purportedly healthier than before, so it may mark his return to action. However, if he sits out again, Bennett may be in for another huge performance.