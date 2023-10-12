Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's name has recently been floated in possible trade scenarios. The Broncos are off to a 1-4 start to the season and are looking to part ways with multiple players to recoup draft assets.

Ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith had some harsh words to say about Jeudy. Smith said that Jeudy used curse words against him after the former Panthers wideout criticized him earlier.

Here's what Steve Smith on TNF broadcast:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

""I'm sorry for saying that your average wide receiver that they eventually will move on and when teams call me and ask him should they trade for you? I will say no."

"Don't trade for Jerry Jeudy, because he's mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people. Can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver, he's a tier three."

Jerry Jeudy was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and since then he hasn't been able to make a big impact in the NFL.

Smith was certainly not happy with Jeudy, and his comments could have a big impact on his trade value. It will be interesting to see if the Broncos wide receiver will have something to say about this outburst.

Expand Tweet

Packers, Colts among teams interested in Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears

Although Jerry Jeudy hasn't been able to become a star in the NFL, he is still just 24 years old. Multiple teams have shown interest in trading for him across the league, and he is unlikely to stay with the Broncos after the trade deadline.

Teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, and the Carolina Panthers could make a move for Jeudy to bolster their offenses. All these teams want to help their young quarterback, and Jeudy could make a contribution in the right situation.

Where he ends up remains to be seen, but as of now he is in Denver, and his main focus will be on helping his team get better. The Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs tonight and are a 10.5-point underdog.

Expand Tweet