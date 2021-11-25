Steve Smith net worth: How much is the Hall of Fame semi-finalist worth?

Hall of Fame semi-finalist Steve Smith was an incredible player back in the days. Drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2001 with pick 74, Smith took a while to get going at the professional level.

In his first four seasons, Smith had one big season in 2003 where he had 1,110 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as he started 11 of the team's 16 games that year.

Smith's career then suffered a setback after he broke his leg in the season opener in 2004 against the Green Bay Packers. Before his injury, Smith caught six passes for 60 yards, including four first downs.

When talking about all-time comebacks, Smith in 2005 sits at the top of the list.

The diminutive receiver started all 16 games for Carolina and amassed an incredible 1,563 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. It would be the first in four consecutive years that Smith would tally more than 1,000 yards receiving and at least six touchdowns.

Steve Smith net worth

The now 42-year-old Smith has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. Smith and his wife Angie have three children together.

The Superstar wide receiver is one of 26 semi-finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame that were announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Smith is one of seven first-time eligible players to make the list with the names to be reduced from 26 down to 15. The voting on who will ultimately make it into the Hall of Fame will happen before this year's Super Bowl.

Looking at Smith's résumé, it was quite extraordinary as the receiver led the league in touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards in his comeback year in 2005.

Smith is no stranger to accolades either. He won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2005, is a five-time Pro Bowler, was twice named first-team All-Pro and once named second-team All-Pro in his career.

When the former Carolina Panther and Baltimore Raven retired from the league, he had a total of 1,031 receptions, 14,731 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns in his storied career.

Steve Smith now works for the NFL Network as an analyst where he has done pre-game, post-game and halftime spots for the network. However, he has not called a game as of yet.

