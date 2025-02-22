Steve Smith Sr. left stunned as NFL fan pulls out receipts exposing ex-Panthers star slept with his wife

Former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was put under the spotlight by a man claiming the retired NFL star slept with his wife. A user named "Tony Martinez" posted a series of screenshots on X (formerly Twitter) showing explicit conversations between his wife and the former player, including selfies of Smith.

"My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens She met Steve Smith Sr at work. Steve Smith has been f****g my wife. I got receipts, I got a lot more homie," the man Martinez tweeted on Saturday morning.

One fan asked for more proof and Martinez provided more evidence of the conversations.

More than that, he shared a video of a call with Steve Smith Sr. Martinez went off against Smith and asked for explanations, but the former wide receiver just listened and never replied.

"you a b***h. You talk a lot of shit on tv but that’s all you about. Grab my pocket b***h," he added.

Smith played in the NFL from 2001 through 2016, including three seasons with he Ravens (2014-2016), which makes this story more intriguing for fans. Tony Martinez's tweets and words during the phone call confirm that he's not happy with the situation and wants answers from the retired player.

Steve Smith Sr. responded to Cam Newton's criticism about Panthers culture during rookie season

Steve Smith Sr. hasn't had the easiest February, as he was involved in a controversy with Cam Newton a couple of weeks ago. The former teammates clashed after Newton said the Panthers had a losing culture when he arrived to the team. That remark rubbed a lot of people off and Smith clapped back at the 2015 NFL MVP with a message on social media.

"I've watched & listened from a far as U @CameronNewton talk about @Panthers! None of us are perfect. Yes We were 2-14 before you blessed us w ur presence. The way you have talked about @panthers lately I'm very disappointed. I wish u nothing but the very best. I'm done !!!," Smith Sr. wrote on X.

Before joining the Ravens in 2014, Smith played with the Carolina Panthers from 2001 until 2013. He retired with 1,031 career receptions for 14,731 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns. It remains to be seen if he addresses this situation, as plenty of fans are keen to know his side of the story.

