Steve Young urges NFL teams to give more power to best players in roster construction decisions 

Steve Young is widely considered among the greatest quarterbacks of all time, leading the San Francisco 49ers to three Super Bowl titles while winning two NFL MVP awards. The College and Pro Football Hall of Famer recently claimed that the teams should give players more power in roster decisions.

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, the six-time All-Pro stated:

"Players, especially ones that you've invested to be the pillars of your team should be included in those personnel conversations, should be included in the draft… The biggest mistake I made was not, look, I don't want to say that.

"I did not want to do unnatural things and walk in and tell them, ‘You better draft that guy, or you better take care of me, or you better’. No, but I wish that I would have gone into the room and had a say and had the conversation and talked through it and try to make sure that we were, you know, as a quarterback, trying to advocate for what felt like we needed to try to take care of.

"And I encourage players to do it with the right spirit, with the right, you know, the way to do it with tactically, that's appropriate, and that kind of thing. But, absolutely, if you're going to do a quarterback in a team-friendly deal over many years, you got to tell me they're going to be part of those conversations, absolutely."

Check out Steve Young's comments on NFL teams giving players more power below (starting at the 0:37 mark):

Steve Young added that he is not talking about players threatening the organization. Instead, the seven-time Pro Bowler is advising teams and players to build a partnership to decide personnel. Young noted that when he was playing, he could tell right away if a draft pick would be a significant contributor to the team.

Steve Young shares that he believes Aaron Rodgers should join the Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Rodgers is the most high-profile player on the free agent market after being released by the New York Jets. Steve Young recently shared that he believes the four-time NFL MVP should join the Minnesota Vikings.

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, the Hall of Fame quarterback stated:

"I'd sprint to the Vikings if possible... that to me, that’s an obvious one if that’s a chance."(TS-3:02)

Rodgers returned from a torn Achilles in 2024, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 63.0% of his pass attempts. He ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for seventh in passing touchdowns.

