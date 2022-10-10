“Stevie Wonder coulda seen this coming” – NFL fans brutally troll Panthers front office for Matt Rhule firing in yet another coaching debacle 

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the season. Rhule went 11-27 across two and a quarter seasons with the team, but issues plagued what is otherwise a fairly talented roster.
Rhule was one of the favorites to be fired this season and when the Panthers got off to another awful start, the writing was on the wall. After a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers are moving on.
Carolina has long had coaching issues, which were prevalent before and after the Ron Rivera era. Rhule is yet another example of this franchise's inability to make the right decision lately.
Rhule was hired at a critical juncture for the team, and everything went sideways after his hiring.
NFL fans know this and have not held back in blasting the franchise for their latest debacle with some even mocking the coach himself.
Defensive assistant coach Steve Wilks, who is on his second stint with the team after coaching the Arizona Cardinals for a season, will take over as interim head coach.
Was hiring Matt Rhule a mistake by the Carolina Panthers?
Following the firing of Ron Rivera, the Panthers searched for their next head coach and found it in Rhule. However, that signing was not the right choice, even at the time.
It's clear now that Rhule was not a coach equipped for the NFL, but even then, there were better options. Eric Bienemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, would have been a better option.
Now, the team has sunk countless resources into the quarterback position and made win-now moves that have mortgaged their future. All of this occurred while they were one of the worst teams in the NFC.
Signing a new coach to a seven-year contract for $70 million is a huge gamble in general, but especially so for a coach who had only ever really coached in college.
Rhule was a good college coach. So is Nick Saban, but he didn't work in the NFL either. It was a risk that backfired for Carolina, and it's one that no one forced them to make.
There were better options then and there are better options now. Hopefully, they can figure it out before they run everyone else that's talented out of town.