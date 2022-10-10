“Stevie Wonder coulda seen this coming” – NFL fans brutally troll Panthers front office for Matt Rhule firing in yet another coaching debacle 

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the season. Rhule went 11-27 across two and a quarter seasons with the team, but issues plagued what is otherwise a fairly talented roster.

Rhule was one of the favorites to be fired this season and when the Panthers got off to another awful start, the writing was on the wall. After a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers are moving on.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Panthers fired HC Matt Rhule, who has gone 11-27 during his three seasons in Carolina.



Carolina has long had coaching issues, which were prevalent before and after the Ron Rivera era. Rhule is yet another example of this franchise's inability to make the right decision lately.

Rhule was hired at a critical juncture for the team, and everything went sideways after his hiring.

NFL fans know this and have not held back in blasting the franchise for their latest debacle with some even mocking the coach himself.

Dustin Tran @dustinstran @AdamSchefter BIGGEST SCAM JOB EVER PULLED OFF IN NFL HISTORY BY A COACHING HIRE! MATT RHULE DID NOT EVER DERSERVE A 7-YEAR/$62 MILLION CONTRACT EVER! OVERPAID AND WAS TRASH! ZERO FOURTH QUARTER COMEBACKS IN MATT RHULE ERA! JUST PATHETIC COACHING OVERALL! @AdamSchefter BIGGEST SCAM JOB EVER PULLED OFF IN NFL HISTORY BY A COACHING HIRE! MATT RHULE DID NOT EVER DERSERVE A 7-YEAR/$62 MILLION CONTRACT EVER! OVERPAID AND WAS TRASH! ZERO FOURTH QUARTER COMEBACKS IN MATT RHULE ERA! JUST PATHETIC COACHING OVERALL!

BsBoyz4eva @BlackistAdam @AdamSchefter Rhule trying to get into the team facility this morning @AdamSchefter Rhule trying to get into the team facility this morning https://t.co/8ENboQAQvX

Anthony Amey @AnthonyAmey @AdamSchefter 7-year, $60 million deal for a guy whose only NFL coaching experience was as an assistant offensive line coach FOR ONE YEAR (2012) prior to landing it. Generational wealth and the benefit of the doubt automatically given, while guys who have earned their shot get sham interviews. @AdamSchefter 7-year, $60 million deal for a guy whose only NFL coaching experience was as an assistant offensive line coach FOR ONE YEAR (2012) prior to landing it. Generational wealth and the benefit of the doubt automatically given, while guys who have earned their shot get sham interviews.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @AdamSchefter Panthers could have drafted Fields but went for Darnold lmao @AdamSchefter Panthers could have drafted Fields but went for Darnold lmao

GP @gplataz @AdamSchefter But he killed his press conference when he was hired @AdamSchefter But he killed his press conference when he was hired

Dutch Schultz @Dutch1968 @AdamSchefter There were many people who wanted Rhule for the Jets. Probably dodged a bullet. Finding the right NFL Head Coach is much harder than finding a good NFL QB. It's probably just dumb luck if you do find one. @AdamSchefter There were many people who wanted Rhule for the Jets. Probably dodged a bullet. Finding the right NFL Head Coach is much harder than finding a good NFL QB. It's probably just dumb luck if you do find one.

Defensive assistant coach Steve Wilks, who is on his second stint with the team after coaching the Arizona Cardinals for a season, will take over as interim head coach.

Was hiring Matt Rhule a mistake by the Carolina Panthers?

Following the firing of Ron Rivera, the Panthers searched for their next head coach and found it in Rhule. However, that signing was not the right choice, even at the time.

It's clear now that Rhule was not a coach equipped for the NFL, but even then, there were better options. Eric Bienemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, would have been a better option.

Now, the team has sunk countless resources into the quarterback position and made win-now moves that have mortgaged their future. All of this occurred while they were one of the worst teams in the NFC.

Signing a new coach to a seven-year contract for $70 million is a huge gamble in general, but especially so for a coach who had only ever really coached in college.

Rhule was a good college coach. So is Nick Saban, but he didn't work in the NFL either. It was a risk that backfired for Carolina, and it's one that no one forced them to make.

There were better options then and there are better options now. Hopefully, they can figure it out before they run everyone else that's talented out of town.

