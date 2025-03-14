“Still can’t believe we got this guy” - Bills fans react to Joey Bosa’s arrival in Buffalo on $12,600,000 contract

Joey Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract on Thursday, the second day of the NFL's free-agency period after agreeing to terms earlier in the week. The pass rusher had spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers after the franchise selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

The team's X account (formerly Twitter) announced the move on Thursday:

"JOEY BOSA IS A BILL!! ✍️ #GoBills | #BillsMafia"

Fans shared their reactions to the addition of the five-time Pro Bowler.

@PepperoniBarone expressed surprise that Buffalo was able to land him:

"It feels like a fever dream. Still can’t believe we got this guy 🔥 🔥 🦬"

@Yasuke1886 shared a different outlook on the signing:

"Buffalo fans expectation Myles Garrett Buffalo fans Reality Senior Citizen Joey Bosa"

@Ceo_Branding hopes the Bills can dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC:

"I hope the Bills do to Mahomes and the Chiefs what the Eagles did! Most of America is with you!!!!"

@brandan_waters3 believes Bosa should have joined the San Francisco 49ers:

"What a loser so he doesn’t wanna win a Super Bowl? The bills are good but the 49ers would have been Super Bowl favorites with him on the team"

@1stRowBillsFan is hopeful that the pass rusher is able to stay healthy after appearing in just 28 games over the past three seasons:

"Hope he can stay healthy and go-off on a prove it deal! He’s riding on himself. I dig it."

@Hooks509 labeled the signing as a low-risk, high-reward move:

"Good signing. Low risk, high reward. Can be a game wrecker if healthy. Probably play 35 to 40% of snaps and that’s all that’s needed in this system."

Buffalo Bills reporter shares how Joey Bosa has impressed

Joey Bosa was introduced as a Buffalo Bill on Thursday. Thomas DeLaus of the Charge Buffalo Podcast shared how he impressed in his news conference, tweeting:

"I'm super impressed with Joey Bosa and hearing him have some serious introspection about how his career has gone. He definitely sounds like a genuine guy who wants nothing more than to be available and succeed for his teammates and the city he plays for.

"I am really excited for him to put the injury bug behind him and hopefully put his best season yet on tape for the #Bills."

Bosa appeared in 14 games last season, recording 22 total tackles (17 solo), five tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. While he has not recorded double-digit sacks since 2021, the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2024.

