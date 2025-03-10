“Still have a couple throws in me” - Former QB pleads Mike Tomlin for Steelers return after DK Metcalf trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the biggest moves this off-season last night, acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks for a second-round pick.

Ad

The Seahawks put their star wide out on the trading block about a week ago, and with interest, the Steelers acquired him, adding another talented wide receiver to their roster. Upon acquiring Metcalf, the Steelers inked him to a five-year $150 million contract extension that locks him up in Pittsburgh for a while.

No one person may be more excited about the Steelers adding Metcalf than former two-time Super Bowl winner, Ben Roethlisberger. Shortly after the news was announced, Roethlisberger posted a video about the team adding Metcalf while talking about the other offensive weapons and teased a possible comeback.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Roethlisberger said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Coach T [Tomlin], are you kidding me? DK Metcalf on one side, GP [George Pickens] on the other, Muth [Freiermuth] working the middle ! I might need to throw my hat in the ring. If you're looking for a guy, I might I might still have a couple throws in me."

Ad

Roethlisberger knows the team still needs to find a new quarterback and said that he still has a few throws left in him. It seems like it was just friendly joking around, but the Steelers still need to figure out who their next quarterback will be.

Who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback for the 2025 season be?

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

The quarterback market is quickly moving now that free agency has begun. We saw Geno Smith get traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this week, saw the Los Angeles Rams rework a deal with Matthew Stafford, and saw Sam Darnold ink a deal with the Seattle Seahawks today.

Ad

The Steelers only have Skylar Thompson signed to their active roster. Both of their quarterbacks from last season, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are currently free agents. There is some chatter around the league that the team is interested in signing Aaron Rodgers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the Steelers holding the 21st-overall pick in the draft, they're not in a good position to draft a quarterback, unless they decide to draft one in the middle rounds.

The off-season has finally begun, and crazy deals and transactions have started.

Who do you think the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback will be in Week 1?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.