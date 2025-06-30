“Still gonna finish 8-9”: NFL fans react as Steelers pull off surprise Jalen Ramsey trade

On June 30, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins were trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL analyst Dov Kleiman broke the news on X, and the move has social media talking.
"𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The Steelers have finalized a trade to acquire All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey from the Dolphins, per @RapSheet," the post was captioned.
In response, some NFL fans made clear their belief that the move will likely not change much for the Pittsburgh Steelers' win total in 2025.
Meanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how the move was a great one for the Steelers organization and one that could make the Pittsburgh franchise a real threat in the AFC.
"Quality move for Pittsburg. Ravens Steelers AFC championship game just like old times," one fan wrote.
"Steelers going undefeated," one fan wrote.
"Let’s go! #HereWeGo .500 season here we come... Done in playoffs," one less than optimistic fan wrote.
What does the move do for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
The story appears to still be developing. At this time, it appears as though the trade in full sees Ramsey, star tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for superstar safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
The major trade unquestionably improves the Steelers franchise heading into the 2025 season as they are getting one of the best defensive players of the past decade and a great tight end as well.
The Steelers' defensive unit was already elite, with stars in T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward on the roster. In 2024, Pittsburgh ranked as the No. 8 defensive unit in points against per game (20.4).
Meanwhile, the offensive unit now features various top options and tight ends for new QB Aaron Rodgers. DK Metcalf, Kaleb Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, and Jonnu Smith are all elite options for Rodgers and signal Pittsburgh's desire to pursue a Super Bowl Championship in 2025.
Only time will tell whether the Steelers push for a Super Bowl after trading for Ramsey and Smith. However, it is evident that this trade is a major one and could have massive implications for the Steelers and Dolphins moving forward.
