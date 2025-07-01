"Still need to add someone": Steelers insider shoots WR2 narrative after Jonnu Smith trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed a Pro Bowler-laden trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers are getting tight end Jonnu Smith, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The addition of Smith has led to some tagging it as a WR2 addition of sorts, but Steelers insider Nick Farabaugh isn't on board with the narrative.

"I keep it seeing brought up, but Jonnu Smith is not a viable aggregate to the 'WR2 answer,'" Farabaugh tweeted on Monday. "Still need to add someone to that WR room."

Farabaugh has seen numerous top-notch Pittsburgh wide receivers come and go, and he's not comfortable with the team entering the 2025 season without a solid running mate for DK Metcalf.

Pittsburgh has been busy this offseason, adding Aaron Rodgers, Metcalf and Smith to the roster. However, they also parted ways with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and George Pickens. It'll be interesting to see how Mike Tomlin manoeuvres the roster in the upcoming campaign.

What's next for Jonnu Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Jonnu Smith has enjoyed a journeyman career of sorts, having spent time with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and most recently, the Miami Dolphins. He's now set to join his fifth team as a professional following the blockbuster trade that landed him in Pittsburgh.

Smith is coming off arguably his best season as a pro. He earned Pro Bowl honors after amassing 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games. He'll look to act as a safety blanket for Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

Pittsburgh is fresh off a decent but unspectacular 2024 season. They finished with a 10-7 regular season record but were promptly eliminated in the wildcard round by archrivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh fans will hope that the numerous additions on both sides of the ball will give them their first deep postseason run in ages. It'll be interesting seeing how Mike Tomlin navigates such a different-looking roster this season.

