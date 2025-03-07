“Still a number one wide receiver” - Davante Adams’ former teammate puts pressure on Bills, Chargers, Packers to sign star WR 

Davante Adams' former teammate James Jones put the NFL on notice about the benefits of adding the veteran wide receiver this offseason. After a handful of games with the New York Jets, the team released Adams on Tuesday, starting the clean up after an underwhelming season with Aaron Rodgers under center.

During Thursday's edition of "The Facility," Adams' former Green Bay Packers teammate made a case for the veteran as a solution for several teams in the NFL.

“They should want him very bad, if you're trying to compete and win a championship, Davante Adams can still play at a very, very high level. Davante Adams is still a No. 1 wide receiver," Jones said.

"It's a lot of teams out here that need receivers that can take--that he could take your team to the next level. I think we forget, usually one year can make us forget how great a dude is, which is crazy, when a dude done showed you he's great throughout his whole career.

"We're sitting here saying that teams may not or should not want him? Davante Adams is the number one wide receiver in the National Football League, and if a team out there, the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles chargers. I could keep going that need a wide receiver, Devonte Adams, they should be knocking down his door," he added.

Jones added that Adams brings more things to the table, namely leadership and durability, as he's not the type of player to miss games.

After leaving the Packers to join the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams never seemed comfortable or played at the same level he displayed in Lambeau Field.

This offseason could be crucial for his career, depending on where he lands in free agency.

NFL insider says Davante Adams could return to Packers

Amid all the rumors and speculation about his future, Davante Adams could find himself back in Green Bay when the 2025 season starts. According to NFL insider James Palmer, the three-time All-Pro receiver could return to Lambeau Field. On Tuesday, Palmer mentioned a few potential landing spots, with the first one being Green Bay.

"Remember, he [Adams] loves to play in a comfortable situation. Maybe LaFleur brings that back," Palmer said.

Adams played 116 games for the Packers, posting 669 catches for 8,121 receiving yards and 73 receiving touchdowns.

