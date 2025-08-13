  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pat Surtain II
  • "Still more work to be done": Pat Surtain II gives clear verdict on Broncos rookie Jahdae Barron

"Still more work to be done": Pat Surtain II gives clear verdict on Broncos rookie Jahdae Barron

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 13, 2025 12:52 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn
Pat Surtain II gives clear verdict on Broncos rookie Jahdae Barron - Source: Imagn

Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II is impressed with rookie Jahdae Barron but believes he still has more to learn.

Ad

The Broncos selected Barron 20th overall to play opposite Surtain and lock down the secondary. As training camp has continued to, Surtain spoke to Kay Adams and was impressed with Barron's IQ.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think his ability to his IQ. I think he understands coverages and in a unique way to understand offensive tendencies as well too," Surtain said on Up & Adams. "I think he's smart out there. He understands what's coming. He being at the right spot at the right time. So he looks like a vet out there, you know? But obviously, still more work to be done on his side, obviously being a rookie."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Barron played five years at Texas and was a shutdown corner in college, as he can play all over the secondary. Last season, he recorded 67 tackles, 11 pass defenses, one sack, and five interceptions.

Although he is entering his rookie season in the NFL, the Broncos will be looking for Barron to make an immediate impact on the defense.

Pat Surtain II makes bold comment about Broncos' defense

Pat Surtain II is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and is one of the best players in the NFL.

Ad

Surtain is the leader of the Broncos' secondary and defense, which is expected to be one of the best in the NFL. Heading into the season, Surtain believes Denver has the capabilities of being one of the best defenses in NFL history.

"It's unreal," Surtain said of the talent on the defense, via SI. "I think we have the abiity to be mentioned in history amongst the greats. But you can't talk about it, you've gotta be about it. And that's all about putting in the work every day, everybody flying around to the ball making plays. But with our personnel ... when you have that much talent on the defensive side, the sky's the limit."
Ad

The Broncos' defense is led by Surtain, Riley Moss, Zach Allen, Brandon Jones, Jonathan Cooper, and Nik Bonitto, among others.

Denver is set to open its season at home on Sept. 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications