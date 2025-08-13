"Still more work to be done": Pat Surtain II gives clear verdict on Broncos rookie Jahdae Barron

Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II is impressed with rookie Jahdae Barron but believes he still has more to learn.The Broncos selected Barron 20th overall to play opposite Surtain and lock down the secondary. As training camp has continued to, Surtain spoke to Kay Adams and was impressed with Barron's IQ.&quot;I think his ability to his IQ. I think he understands coverages and in a unique way to understand offensive tendencies as well too,&quot; Surtain said on Up &amp; Adams. &quot;I think he's smart out there. He understands what's coming. He being at the right spot at the right time. So he looks like a vet out there, you know? But obviously, still more work to be done on his side, obviously being a rookie.&quot;Barron played five years at Texas and was a shutdown corner in college, as he can play all over the secondary. Last season, he recorded 67 tackles, 11 pass defenses, one sack, and five interceptions.Although he is entering his rookie season in the NFL, the Broncos will be looking for Barron to make an immediate impact on the defense.Pat Surtain II makes bold comment about Broncos' defensePat Surtain II is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and is one of the best players in the NFL.Surtain is the leader of the Broncos' secondary and defense, which is expected to be one of the best in the NFL. Heading into the season, Surtain believes Denver has the capabilities of being one of the best defenses in NFL history.&quot;It's unreal,&quot; Surtain said of the talent on the defense, via SI. &quot;I think we have the abiity to be mentioned in history amongst the greats. But you can't talk about it, you've gotta be about it. And that's all about putting in the work every day, everybody flying around to the ball making plays. But with our personnel ... when you have that much talent on the defensive side, the sky's the limit.&quot;The Broncos' defense is led by Surtain, Riley Moss, Zach Allen, Brandon Jones, Jonathan Cooper, and Nik Bonitto, among others.Denver is set to open its season at home on Sept. 7 against the Tennessee Titans.