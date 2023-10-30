Joe Burrow is back! That is the consensus on social media after the Bengals quarterback led them to a 31-17 win over the 49ers. It marks a stunning turnaround for what people were saying about the Cincinnati player at the beginning of the season.

As he was recovering from a calf injury, Joe Burrow's performances were waning. In the first four weeks, there were two times when the Cincinnati Bengals just scored three points against Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans. As the highest paid player of the league, the scrutiny was oppressive.

But since then, as he has gotten fitter, Joe Burrow has looked more like the quarterback who has taken the Bengals to two consecutive AFC championship games and one Super Bowl. And all of that culminated in arguably his best performance for the season as Cincinnati won against the much-fancied San Francisco team.

Fans were equally impressed by his performance and let their views known on social media.

Fans admire Joe Burrow's performance for the Bengals in their 31-17 win over the 49ers

NFL fans commented on his performance in glowing terms and there was much to be happy about. Joe Burrow completed 28 of his 32 passes for an 87.5 percent completion rate. He passed for 283 yards, threw for three touchdowns, had no interceptions and ended up with a 134.8 passing rate.

Some supporters called him surgical, while others said that his performance was scary for other teams. Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Brock Purdy seems to be going in the opposite direction to Joe Burrow

As good as the Cincinnati Bengals were, the San Francisco 49ers must be worried how their season looks to be in a mini-crisis. They have now lost three straight games, with this loss against the Bengals following the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns, and from a position when they were undefeated at 5-0, they are now second in the NFC West behind the Seattle Seahawks.

One of the most worrying developments has been a rough patch for Brock Purdy. He was phenomenal for the 49ers for the first few games of the season. But he had two interceptions today to follow the two interceptions last week. After going the first five games without any interceptions, he now has five in three games.

The 49ers will hope that he can get beyond this and recover his form. If he needs any example, he could always look at how Burrow has come back to form this season.