“Stop asking if the dynasty is dead”: NFL analyst gets honest on Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs’ NFL dominance after 37-20 win over Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by a 0-2 start to the season, sparked murmurs of the franchise's decline.However, the Chiefs have bounced back with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading Kansas City to consecutive wins. Following their 37-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL analyst Joe Musso dismissed the talk of the Chiefs' dynasty being over.&quot;Stop asking if the dynasty is dead in the midst of the season,&quot; Musso said. &quot;I want to stand on this desk right now and scream, not as a Chiefs fan, but as a lover of this game, they continue to find ways to develop in season.&quot;While the Chiefs' historic three-peat attempt was halted by the Eagles earlier this year, Musso said it will need more than just one Super Bowl loss to derail Kansas City's dynasty.&quot;Until they hand one or two more trophies to someone else, stop asking if the dynasty is dead because we're still living in it, we're still watching it,&quot; Musso said.Patrick Mahomes rolls back the years with vintage performance against RavensOne of the biggest positives from the Chiefs' win against Baltimore was Patrick Mahomes' return as a playmaker. Mahomes was the team's leading rusher heading into Sunday's game.However, with Xavier Worthy back in the lineup, Mahomes has returned to being the Chiefs' offensive weapon of old as he threw four touchdown passes for the first time since October 2023. Mahomes credited his offensive line for his strong performance.“The offensive line blocked extremely well,” Mahomes said. “When that happens, you can get the football out and let guys make plays. We had a good job as far as scheme.&quot;I knew where to throw the ball on time and, other than a few plays I think at the beginning of the game, I thought we did a great job executing the whole day.”Worthybgot injured during the Chiefs' Week 1 clash and his return to fitness is a big boost for the upcoming games. The Chiefs will also have Rashee Rice available from their Week 6 onwards after completing his six-game suspension and the availability of Worthy and Rice will be a big warning to the rest of the league.