"Stop it" - 2x Super Bowl champ doesn't believe Anthony Richardson will have strong trade value amid rumors on Colts QB

On Tuesday, NFL analysts Dan Orlovsky and Booger McFarland discussed the potential trade market for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The debate comes after former New York Giants starting QB Daniel Jones reportedly signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts. The move has been seen by most analysts as direct competition to Richardson's job.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter noted on X:

"Former Vikings QB Daniel Jones is finalizing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. Jones had a chance to return to Minnesota, but now becomes the challenger to the Colts’ former first-round pick Anthony Richardson."

Orlovsky replied to Schefter's original social media release, highlighting how that contract was a lot of money for the Colts to pay Jones and questioning whether Richardson would ask for a trade because of the signing.

"That’s a lot of money for the chance to start. Richardson ask for a trade?" Orlovsky posted.

In response to Orlovsky, two-time Super Bowl champion McFarland made clear that he did not see a major trade market for Richardson.

"Who is trading anything of significance for Anthony Richardson ? Stop it," McFarland wrote.

Has Anthony Richardson Lost The Colts Starting Job?

The signing of Jones appears to put Richardson's job at least under considerable pressure heading into the 2025 campaign. While it feels premature to say the starting role is Jones', Richardson will need to perform better than last season if he wants to keep hold of the No. 1 QB spot for the upcoming year.

Last season, Richardson was benched mid-season due to poor play as the starter for the Colts. He finished the year with 1,814 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a completion percentage of only 47.7%. However, he also added 499 yards and six touchdowns in a rushing capacity.

This poor statistical campaign led the Colts to an 8-9 record, something that saw the franchise finish in second place in the terrible AFC South division.

Looking at next season, Richardson needs to take a positive step in his development to remain a starting QB in the NFL. Although he is a former No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the combination of injuries and poor play in his two seasons has unquestionably put Richardson on the hot seat for the 2025 season, something on display with the Colts signing Jones for big money.

