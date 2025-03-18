“Stop moving the goalposts on Joe Burrow!” – Ex-NFL QB backs Bengals’ decision to pay Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III praised Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow for the work he did to get star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signed this offseason.

On Tuesday, Griffin highlighted how fans and the media need to "stop moving the goalposts" regarding Burrow's talents on the field as well as his importance to the Bengals off the field.

"Burrow told one of the most notoriously cheap franchises in the NFL... 'We're not gonna be cheap today. Pay my brothers, or else,'" Griffin said. "And guess what? Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both got paid over $100 million. But now that they got paid, everyone’s trying to move the goalpost."

"Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021 behind an offensive line that gave up 51 sacks. They were 30th in pass-block win rate ... So stop moving the goalpost and acting like you don’t know who Joe Burrow is. He ain’t new to this—he’s standing on business," Griffin continued.

To get your top two weapons paid is going to pay dividends, not only on the field but also in that locker room. Joe Burrow’s teammates know he’s got their back."

Cincinnati Bengals can compete in the AFC next year

The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja' Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have the ability to compete for the Super Bowl.

Burrow is widely regarded as one of the best QBs in all of football. Burrow was picked first overall by the Bengals out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has continually demonstrated that he is outstanding and clutch when it counts the most. He has played in the Super Bowl, won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award twice, and been to the Pro Bowl twice.

Known for his elite accuracy, big arm, first-class football IQ, and phenomenal ability to read defensive schemes and coverages pre-snap and during the play, Burrow is well-established as one of the best in all of football.

Last year, Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, finishing the regular season with 4,918 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 201 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. This remarkable campaign led to Burrow finishing fourth place in MVP voting last year.

