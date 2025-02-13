“Stop this nonsense” - NFL analyst feels Jason Kelce’s loyalty for brother Travis shouldn’t be up for debate

An NFL podcaster and analyst is calling on the people of Philadelphia not to hate on Jason Kelce.

The former Eagles offensive lineman who helped them win a Super Bowl in 2018 got some flak from people in Philly for rooting for the Chiefs last weekend, where his brother Travis plays. Jason played his entire NFL career in the City of Brotherly Love, retiring at the end of the 2023 season.

James Seltzer of the “Go Birds” podcast, which talks about the current Super Bowl champions, said on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Kelce helped us win our first Super Bowl. He spent his entire career in Philly, makes his home here, and gives back to the city. He is always kind and thoughtful towards people. Wtf are people doing being mad at him for rooting for his brother?!? Stop this nonsense.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

During Philly’s first Super Bowl-winning season in 2017, Jason Kelce was the highest-rated O-lineman by Pro Football Focus and a First-team All-Pro as his team upset Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to become world champions.

He and Travis became the first brothers to square off in the big game in the 2022 season when the Chiefs won 38-35 in what is considered one of the best Super Bowls ever. Kelce cheering for the Chiefs evidently had no bearing on Sunday’s game for KC, as the Eagles won handily (40-22).

Jason isn’t the first celebrity to get some flak for cheering for the opposite team. His brother’s famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, grew up in Pennsylvania with a family of Eagles fans but now roots for KC.

Jason Kelce’s charitable endeavours

While Kelce doesn’t play for the Eagles anymore, he’s still very involved in the community, as Seltzer pointed out. When he’s not hosting the podcast “New Heights” with Travis, he’s part of a charity called “Be Philly”.

It is an organization he founded in 2022, with the goal of helping Philadelphians improve their communities and city by investing in their youth. It’s a non-profit group that also aims to empower students with the tools, confidence, and courage to help them build a brighter future.

He’s also been involved in many autism awareness groups and hosted a Team 62 Party last June, which raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. He and his wife, Kylie, raised close to $1 million for that charity in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.