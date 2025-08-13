  • home icon
  "Straight blasphemy": NFL fans react to Cam Ward-Jesus comparisons after training camp picture goes viral

"Straight blasphemy": NFL fans react to Cam Ward-Jesus comparisons after training camp picture goes viral

By Arnold
Modified Aug 13, 2025 12:24 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025
NFL fans react to Cam Ward-Jesus comparisons after training camp picture goes viral

Cam Ward has been in the spotlight for the Tennessee Titans heading into his rookie season. The quarterback is also taking up a leadership role on the team, which has impressed many.

A recent picture of Ward with his Tennessee teammates went viral on social media, when some drew similarities between the rookie QB and Jesus preaching to his followers. However, the comparisons didn't go down well with some fans.

"Straight blasphemy," one tweeted.

"They need to be stopped," another added.
"Not funny," a third commented.

However, others appeared to recognize the similarities.

"This is about where I’m at in my Cam Ward hype," one wrote.
"Talk to em 1," a user tweeted.
"Savior," a fan added.
"THIS IS INSANE. LIFE IMITATES ART," another added.

The Titans took Ward with the top pick in this year's NFL draft. Since then, the quarterback has been eager to learn as much as he can.

Many believe that Ward can lead the Titans to the playoffs in his first year with the franchise. It will be interesting to see how the QB fares amid the hype around him.

Cam Ward had a solid preseason debut despite Titans' loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward played briefly in the Titans' 29-7 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. However, he looked impressive in the two opening series, completing five of eight passes for 67 yards.

Ward was on the field for Tennessee's only touchdown of the game. However, the Titans pulled him out of the contest to avoid the risk of injury.

After the game, Titans coach Brian Callahan praised Ward.

“I thought Cam played well in his two series,” Callahan said. “He did what we would hope he would do in his first action, and he’s going to get more of it to come.”

The Titans will play the Atlanta Falcons in their second preseason game on Friday. It remains to be seen if Ward will get more reps before the regular season begins.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
