"Straight to jail" - David Bakhtiari criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene, alleges insider trading

NFL free agent offensive tackle David Bakhtiari criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent stock purchases, suggesting potential wrongdoing in the congresswoman's financial activities during a volatile market period.

Ad

Bakhtiari is a five-time All-Pro left tackle who last played for the Green Bay Packers in 2023, and Greene is a Republican representative.

Bakhtiari retweeted financial data site Quiver Quantitative's post about Greene's stock activities on Sunday. The original post highlighted how Greene purchased Apple stock during a tariff-related market dip, with prices rising approximately 20% after exceptions for new phones were announced.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She ain't even hiding that she's got insider info at this point. Straight to jail.." Bakhtiari tweeted on Monday.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to CBS News, Greene also purchased stocks from other major companies. This includes Dell, Amazon and Lululemon, when they were down nearly 40%, before the market's recovery.

The controversy stems from the market's reaction to President Donald Trump's tariff policies. After stocks tumbled following his tariff announcements targeting China, Trump announced a 90-day pause on Wednesday.

David Bakhtiari remains unsigned as NFL free agency continues

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

While making headlines for his political commentary, David Bakhtiari continues his search for a new NFL team. After being released by Green Bay in March 2024, Bakhtiari has been focused on recovery from knee surgery that sidelined him for most of the recent seasons.

Ad

"My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what," David Bakhtiari said in June, via 'The Adam Schefter Podcast.' "I'm not a reliever guy; I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that's not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years."

Ad

According to reports, several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Minnesota Vikings, have been connected to Bakhtiari. The five-time All-Pro playfully offered his services to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last season. This was following a Super Bowl where Mahomes was sacked a career-high six times.

Bakhtiari remains a free agent despite posting workout videos as recently as November, showing that he maintains good physical condition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.