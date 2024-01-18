“Subtle racism”: NFL fans stunned as image of Jordan Love with $3,000 Louis Vuitton bag goes viral

Jordan Love's first playoff win has given long-time Packers fans reason to call it reminiscent of Aaron Rodgers' early career Wild Card Super Bowl run. As compliments come pouring in, some blend in with the crowd while others do not.

In a post made on Twitter by the IKE Packers Podcast, a compliment directed at the quarterback was accused of coming from a racist ideology by NFL fans.

Here's the compliment that fans are taking umbrage with:

"Notice this picture of Jordan Love—There’s absolutely ZERO drip. No gold chains, no diamonds, no designer, just pure focus and a great smile. There’s levels to this."

The image of Love had him carrying a $3,000 Louis Vuitton bag. Here's a look at some of the responses as well as the original post:

Jordan Love teeters on handing Green Bay a three-peat gold strike

One could argue the Green Bay Packers are the only franchise in today's NFL to have an active franchise quarterback streak alive dating back to the early 1990s. In every season since acquiring Brett Favre from the Atlanta Falcons after the 1991 season, the team has known who their guy was going to be going into the following season.

While franchises like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints have struggled to find their next bonafide thrower, the Packers have seemingly ironed out the perfect system.

Love has thrown for just one interception since November 19 and is coming off his best game of the season at the most pressure-packed moment of the season. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Love threw for three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and had his best passer rating of the year at 157.2.

Of course, with such an explosive introduction to the NFL, the real test will come in 2024. Once defenses get a chance to take a deep look at what the quarterback's tricks are, they can pivot to counter much more effectively. Once that happens, the question will be how well the quarterback can play once his go-to moves are taken away.

Mac Jones and to a lesser extent, Geno Smith struggled once defenses adjusted to their games. Will Jordan Love be able to prove that 2023 wasn't a fluke in a test that will prove his staying power in the NFL?

Of course, another more immediate test first lies in wait as the Packers face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20 at 8:15 p.m. EST.