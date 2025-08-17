"Such a bullsh*t interview": NFL insider rips Dillon Gabriel for “disgraceful” Shedeur Sanders jab despite Browns QB's clarifying comments

Dillon Gabriel made his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns in their 22-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The rookie quarterback played the first half, completing 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception, before being replaced by Tyler Huntley.

After exiting the game, Gabriel appeared to throw shade at fellow Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders during an interview with News 5 Cleveland.

“There are entertainers and there are competitors, and I totally understand that,” Gabriel said. “And my job is to compete, and that’s what I’m focused on doing. Of course, we're doing this (interview) midgame, but it’s something that I’ll get used to and I just want to be the best teammate that I can be and create an environment where we can all go do our best work. That’s all we want to do.”

Although Gabriel said that his comments were not aimed at Sanders, NFL insider John Frascella slammed the former Oregon QB.

"Such a bullsh*t interview from Dillon Gabriel… this is truly disgraceful, he should be ashamed of himself… taking shots at Shedeur Sanders, your own teammate??? This is lower than low, Browns should cut Gabriel for shading a teammate to the media," Frascella tweeted on Saturday.

The Browns willl play their third and final preseason game against the LA Rams on Saturday. However, they are yet to announce which QB will lead the offense.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel explains "entertainers" and competitors comments

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

In a press conference later on Saturday, Dillon Gabriel clarified that his "entertainers" comment was not aimed at Sanders, but in fact at the media.

"First off, I am all about our team, you know what I mean?" Gabriel said. "And each other. I would never make that, and I've said it before, that's why it's interesting. But, for me, I've explained it. Entertainers are you all (in the media). Competitor, that's what I am and all my teammates, and we both have jobs to do. So that's it."

The Browns selected Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in this year's NFL draft. They took Sanders exactly 50 picks later with the No. 144 pick.

Although Sanders and Browns have looked impressive in trianing camp, the Browns might opt to start one of their veterans, Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett, for the regular season.

