Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs HC Andy Reid explains Rashee Rice's injury with WR limited in practice

Rashee Rice has proven himself to be a dependable target in the Chiefs offense and is an X factor in Super Bowl 2024. The rookie was listed on the team's injury report with an ankle injury and was limited in practice. Head coach Andy Reid was asked by NFL reporter Peter King about Rice's status for the game.

Reid clarified that it was nothing serious and that he was okay. This is welcome news for a Chiefs team facing one of the best defenses in the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

The rookie out of SMU had 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season. He leads the team in touchdowns while being second behind All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in receptions, yards and targets (102).

Rashee Rice has also made an impact in the postseason in the Chiefs' passing game led by two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

He has been targeted 25 times, getting 20 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown. Ahead of the game, the young wideout spoke about what it means to play in the big game in his first NFL season:

"It's very crazy... for me to be in a Super Bowl. I'm pretty sure every rookie is like... I'm trying to get to a Super Bowl this year and I'm probably one of the only rookies in a Super Bowl right now."

He was given a sendoff by all those in his Kansas City neighborhood before heading to Vegas. A win in the Super Bowl would cap off a season Rice won't soon forget.

Exploring Rashee Rice's injury status: What happened to Chiefs WR?

According to King, Rice was stepped on “and had to walk off and get treatment as concerned Chiefs officials tended to him on the first row of the bleachers on the sideline."

The good news for Kansas City is that Rashee Rice left the practice field without a limp after the session at the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility in nearby Henderson, Nevada.