Super Bowl champion Drew Brees reveals biggest reason behind retirement from NFL

Legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees retired from the NFL after the 2020-2021 NFL season. During his playing career, he played for the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints. He won the Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.

During a recent conversation on ESPN radio, Drew Brees opened up about the primary reason behind his decision to retire from the NFL at the age of 42. The former Saints quarterback said that he was no longer able to throw with his right arm, and if he still had the ability to do so, he would have continued playing in the NFL.

Drew Brees said:

"I don't throw with my right arm anymore. my right arm does not work. So, when I throw in the backyard, I throw left-handed, I can play pickleball just because it's below the waist, you know, but anything above my shoulders, I've got a hard time with it."

"It's definitely a result of the injury that I suffered when I left San Diego, the dislocated right shoulder and all that stuff that you know, I thought I may never play again."

"So, that kind of put me on the fast track to the disjointed shoulder and all kinds of arthritic changes and stuff like that. So, I don't throw with my right arm anymore. If I could, I would absolutely still be playing.”

The shoulder injury mentioned by Brees was the one he suffered in 2005. Despite this early career setback, Brees had a successful NFL career with 80,358 yards, 571 touchdowns, and 243 interceptions.

He is second to Tom Brady in the NFL's all-time passing yards list and will forever be remembered as an all-time great quarterback in the NFL.

The Saints have failed to replace Drew Brees

Since Drew Brees retired in 2021, the New Orleans Saints have struggled to find a suitable replacement. Despite trying Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill, and now Derek Carr, none of them have been able to deliver quality performances on the field.

Carr signed a four-year $150 million contract with the Saints this past season, and the franchise's future depends on how he plays. Many believed that Dennis Allen is not the right man for the job, and had Sean Payton still been the head coach, the Saints could have been a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming years, but one thing is for sure, it will be hard for any quarterback in New Orleans to replicate Drew Brees' success.

