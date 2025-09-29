"Super Bowl is done": Emmanuel Acho calls for Ravens to "blow it up" after heartbreaking 37-20 loss to Chiefs

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 29, 2025 06:05 GMT
Emmanuel Acho was not happy with the Baltimore Ravens' 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. During an appearance on 'Speakeasy', he criticized the team's performance so far this season. They had only managed to put up a 1-3 campaign, raising questions about their chances of making a playoff appearance.

However, Acho believes that the Ravens' chances of a Super Bowl playoff appearance are already over.

"The Ravens is done," Acho said. "Super Bowl is done. This year is done. Is done! If I'm the Ravens, you gotta consider blowing it up. You have to. Keep Lamar, obviously. Keep Kyle Hamilton, obviously. Those young players on rookie deals, obviously. ..."
"Outside of that, Harbaugh, I feel like he's reached his ceiling. Todd Monken I feel like he hit his head on a ceiling. Zach Orr, I feel like he's hit his head on the ceiling. In what world, can you have optimism about this Ravens team? In what world?

Baltimore had taken an early lead at Arrowhead Stadium thanks to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson. However, the Chiefs quickly found their footing thanks to two consecutive field goals by Harrison Butker. Patrick Mahomes then helped his team to a 20-10 lead at halftime thanks to two touchdown passes.

In the second half, Mahomes continued his offensive dominance, scoring two more touchdowns for the Chiefs. Justice Hill scored a 71-yard rushing touchdown, but it was not enough for John Harbaugh's team to make a comeback.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares his thoughts on 1-3 start with the team in 2025

In the post-game press conference, Harbaugh shared his thoughts on starting the season with a 1-3 record.

He stated that while the losses were disappointing, he still has faith in his players to achieve success this year.

"The three losses are against probably three of the top teams in the league, for sure (Bills, Lions and the Chiefs)," Harbaugh said as per ESPN. "That's just the hand we've been dealt with, but it doesn't really matter. We've got to win the next game. Then, once you win the next game, then you have a chance to start stacking some wins. That's what we've got to do big-picture-wise."

John Harbaugh and his team next take on the Houston Texans on Oct. 5 at M&T Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

