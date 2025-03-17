Super Bowl LIX hero Cooper DeJean links up with Rams star Puka Nacua at charity event

Cooper DeJean and Puka Nacua are making plays on and off-field. The two young stars were spotted at a charity event on Monday, with NFL anchor and reporter Scott Hanson sharing (and later deleting) an Instagram post featuring them.

As the trio smiled for the camera, Hanson captioned the post:

“Hanging w/ 2 of the best youngs in the game.”

Puka Nacua, credits: Instagram

DeJean, the Eagles’ breakout rookie, is fresh off a Super Bowl LIX performance that made history. The cornerback’s clutch pick-six off Patrick Mahomes helped secure Philly’s 40-22 win over the Chiefs.

That game, played on DeJean’s 22nd birthday, made him the first Eagle since 1947 to score a championship touchdown on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Puka Nacua has been a force for the Los Angeles Rams. Despite an injury-plagued season, he put up 162 yards, a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a wild 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills.

He also made headlines with a catch in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers that drew comparisons to David Tyree’s legendary Helmet Catch.

Both players have proven their star power on the field, and now, they’re showing love for the community too. While Hanson’s post disappeared, the moment wasn’t lost on fans who know these two are only getting started.

Puka Nacua gets candid on Cooper Kupp’s exit

Puka Nacua isn’t just losing a teammate; he’s losing his guy. With Cooper Kupp heading to the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $45 million deal, Nacua couldn’t hide his emotions.

“Oh man, he’s a legend,” Nacua said at The Madden Bowl. “I’ve been so lucky to come into the league to watch and learn from one of the best to ever do it. I’ve learned pretty much everything about what it takes to be a professional NFL receiver (from Kupp), and the whole experience has been a blessing.

“He is all about consistency and excellence, and you see it in his work ethic and what he brings each and every day. The standard and example he sets, not just me or the other receivers but the entire offense and team, Cooper Kupp is the perfect receiver."

Safe to say, Puka Nacua learned well. Drafted in the fifth round in 2023, he turned heads immediately, setting rookie records with 105 catches and 1,486 yards – numbers that made him the new WR1 in LA while Kupp battled injuries.

Still, the 2021 Super Bowl MVP put up 67 receptions for 710 yards and six TDs last season, proving he still had it.

Now, Kupp takes his talents to Seattle, where he’ll team up with Sam Darnold and face his old squad twice a year.

For the Rams, it’s a new era. For Puka Nacua, it’s time to step fully into the role Kupp once held. And when the Rams and Seahawks clash? Expect fireworks.

