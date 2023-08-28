Super Bowl winner Antonio Brown threatens to strike ESPN’s Ryan Clark in NSFW rant

Ryan Clark and Antonio Brown were teammates for several years on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but their relationship seems to be in a very bad place. Clark, now an ESPN analyst set to join the Monday Night Football crew, was the subject of a fiery rant from the ex-wide receiver.

Brown has not played in the NFL since 2021, but he remains in the news for all the wrong reasons. This time, it's for threatening the ESPN analyst with violence. Warning: NSFW language ensues.

Clark has come under fire recently for commenting on the supposed weight gain of Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa. The quarterback responded and asked Clark to stop talking about him, and the ESPN commentator went live on the air to apologize for doing so.

This has apparently not sat well with Brown, the former Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to air his grievances.

For what it's worth, Clark took the high road with Brown. He responded on X.

Brown's former teammate said:

"You got it Lil Bro. I have no more beef with you. Whatever you need to get off of your chest, do it. No need to spare me, but I hope you’re well my man. If you need me I’m here to help. If you want something else I’m here for that too. God bless!"

These two have been at odds before, but Clark appears to want to squash any issues they have had and move forward. It's unclear if Brown will echo that sentiment.

Antonio Brown has had a rough go post NFL

Since he walked off the field and took off his jersey against the New York Jets, the former All-Pro wide receiver has not been back on an NFL field. Antonio Brown, at this point, is done playing football.

Antonio Brown has had a tough time

Since then, he's been involved in a lot of bad things. He was caught exposing himself to hotel guests in a pool, making inappropriate memes regarding Tom Brady's ex-wife, running a football team directly into the ground, supporting Kanye West amidst the anti-Semitism scandal, and so much more.

