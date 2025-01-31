Super Bowl-winning NFL HC breaks silence on rumors of running for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat for Republicans

Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy has no plans to be involved in politics, despite some rumors of it. Dungy was linked to running for a Michigan U.S. Senate seat as a Republican in 2026.

However, after the post started to gain traction, Dungy took to social media to shut down any talk of him going into politics. He also says he's ineligible to run in Michigan, anyway.

"Not sure where this idea came from but it didn’t come from me. I love my home state of Michigan. I pray they will elect a Senator who honors the Lord and leads the people well. But I can assure you it won’t be me. Number 1, I’m not a politician and Number 2 I live in Florida," Dungy wrote.

Dungy is hoping his home state of Michigan will elect a good Senator who has the best interest of everyone.

Dungy won a Super Bowl when he was the defensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1979. He was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach from 1996 until 2001 and then served as the Indianapolis Colts head coach from 2002 until 2008.

Tony Dungy shares prediction for Super Bowl LIX

Tony Dungy knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, as his defense was a key reason why the Pittsburgh Steelers won it all, as they had success throughout the season.

On February 9, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. It's an intriguing matchup and Dungy is expecting a low-scoring game.

"I think it's going to be low-scoring, you know a 21-17 type of game," Dungy said, via WCNC Charlotte. "I don't think we're going to see the 50 points that Philly put up or 32 from Kansas City. I just don't know how you pick against the Chiefs. They've won so many close games. They've won two Super Bowls in a row. They just seem to come up with ways to win."

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites to defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

