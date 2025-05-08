Super Bowl XLVI champ warns Tyreek Hill is wasting his prime with Dolphins amid uncertain Miami future

Former NFL wide receiver and NFL Network analyst Isaiah Stanback believes that wide receiver Tyreek Hill is wasting his prime with the Miami Dolphins.

While discussing the Dolphins on the popular show 'Good Morning Football' on Thursday, Stanback detailed how he thought that Hill wanted to leave the Dolphins.

"Do I think that Tyreek Hill wants to get out of Miami? Yes, I think he wants to get out of Miami. I think that he needs to get out of Miami... Tyreek Hill is one of the most dangerous receivers in this league and he hasn't been able to be that because his quarterback hasn't been available. So, yes he does, I would imagine, want to get out of that situation and find himself in a situation where he has some form of consistency."

Hill and the Dolphins as a whole had a disappointing 2024 campaign, largely due to the injury of star QB Tua Tagovailoa. When Tua is healthy, the Dolphins are one of the very best offensive units in the entire NFL, with superstars all around the offense.

Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, and RB De’Von Achane are some of the very best players at their respective positions in the entire National Football League. However, like any NFL team, the skill position players are limited when their starting quarterback is not on the football field. Over the past few seasons, Tua has consistently missed time due to injury, something that has hurt the production of both Hill and the Dolphins.

Can Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins improve in 2025?

The Dolphins have a solid team, however, a lot of their success will come down to the health and performance of their star QB Tua. Should he return to his best in 2025, there is nothing holding the Dolphins offense back from being one of the highest scoring in the NFL.

The Dolphins only averaged 20.3 points per game in 2024, a value that ranked No. 22 in the NFL. Meanwhile, Hill had a disappointing season where he finished with 81 receptions for 959 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, something that was Hill's worst statistical season since the 2019 campaign where he missed time due to injury.

