“Superpower” trait could give Dillon Gabriel a real shot at Browns QB1 job ahead: Insider

Dillon Gabriel may have a legit shot at the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback position in 2025. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Gabriel has seriously impressed with his decision-making speed, which has been hailed as a "superpower" for the young rookie.

"His superpower in the competition is his computer-like processing speed and decision-making."

Gabriel was selected in the third round by Cleveland in the 2025 NFL draft. The 24-year-old played for Oregon last season. earning first-team All-American selection, Big Ten Most Valuable Player, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big 10 Quarterback of the Year awards.

He joins a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland, desperately searching for its signal-caller of the future. The rookie will compete with the likes of fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the starting role.

The Browns had tried to work with Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback for the past several years after giving up a plethora of draft picks to the Houston Texans for the Clemson product.

However, with a string of legal issues and several season-ending injuries to Watson, the transaction hasn't been fruitful. Now intent on moving on from Watson, Cleveland is hoping the answer is in one of the men competing for the 2025 starting role.

Browns get QB1 competition underway ahead of 2025 season

Joe Flacco is reportedly the favorite to win the starting role ahead of training camp. Kenny Pickett, the second-most veteran signal-caller on the roster, is right behind him. Of course, once training camp gets underway, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will have a fair shot at the job.

Winning the number two position could be just as important for the young men. Should Flacco not live up to expectations to begin the season, the next man on the depth chart will get first crack at QB1.

While Flacco is, indeed, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, at 40, he's at the tail-end of his career, with expectations on his playing ability very low heading into next season.

The Browns kick off their 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7 in Week One.

