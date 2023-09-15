Surgeon who operated on Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles also healed worked on meding Tom Brady’s knees: Report

The surgeon who operated on Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tendon has worked with multiple high-profile athletes.

In just his fourth snap as a New York Jet, Rodgers was taken down by a Buffalo Bills defender and couldn't continue. After spending time in the medical tent, he was carted off the field.

Following the game, it was revealed Rodgers had a torn Achilles, and his season was over just like that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Rodgers done for the season, he underwent surgery on Wednesday, which was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Although the name may not sound familiar to the average person, Dr. ElAttrache is the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Dodgers’ team physician.

He also repaired Kobe Bryant’s Achilles, and Joe Burrow and Tom Brady’s knees.

Dr. ElAttrache uses a different method for Achilles surgeries than other doctors. He uses a method called internal bracing, which involves adding a sutured “bridge brace” over the top of the repair site. The extra support allows athletes to begin to do physical activity much earlier and speeds up the return to the field.

D. ElAttrache completed the surgery on Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, and he was able to return to the field just five-and-a-half months later. The typical return for a torn Achilles is usually nine months to a year, so this was incredible.

Jets confident Aaron Rodgers will be back

Given that many NFL players have been able to return and play well after a torn Achilles, the New York Jets have confidence Aaron Rodgers do the same, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

He told reporters:

"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out."

Saleh's hope for the New York Jets is that Aaron Rodgers will be around the team to help lead and guide Zach Wilson:

"I think it's very important. It's important for him. For him, I think it's the mental health and healing. I think that's very important. But his presence, his words.

"I said he's as much a football coach as he is a player. Just having his presence, his thoughts, his words and his leadership, anybody would want that."

As of right now, Aaron Rodgers will begin his rehab, but many expect him to be the New York Jets' starting quarterback in 2024.

Poll : Do you think Aaron Rodgers will play in 2024? Yes No 0 votes