Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the best prospects in this year's draft. He is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks taken in the draft with Miami quarterback Cam Ward being the other.

As there are many quarterback-needy teams, Sanders is expected to be a top-10 pick. He can be the No. 1 overall pick if the Tennessee Titans decide to draft a QB and go with Sanders.

The top three teams, the Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, could select a quarterback. Other teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders (pick No. 6) and New Orleans Saints (Pick No. 9) could look to move up to select a quarterback.

The Browns are in an interesting spot. They're still tied down to Deshaun Watson's mega contract but want to move on from him. They could replace Watson as they hold the No. 2 pick in the draft.

NFL.com writer Eric Edholm predicts the Browns will make a run for Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

Edholm wrote:

"Picking No. 2 overall, they’re in an ideal place to select Watson’s replacement, be it Sanders or Cam Ward, depending on what the Titans do at No. 1. Sanders also appears to be a style fit for a Kevin Stefanski offense, possessing the requisite accuracy, decision-making skills and toughness the head coach and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will seek in a passer.

The Browns will go the full mile on Sanders, a process that is already well underway. They reportedly met with him at the Shrine Bowl and, per Sanders, have him scheduled for his first known top-30 visit following the NFL Scouting Combine."

Anything can happen now until the NFL draft. For now, rumors are just rumors.

Why the Cleveland Browns should draft Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders during Utah v Colorado - Source: Getty

Whether it's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the Cleveland Browns should draft a quarterback at pick No. 2.

The Browns tried to land their franchise quarterback after many years in 2022 when they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans and signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Watson is under contract for the next two seasons with cap hits of $72.9 million each season.

Since then, he's won nine games for the Browns going 9-10 as a starter while missing a lot of time with multiple injuries.

The Browns will have the luxury of choosing from Sanders or Ward at pick No. 2. While they have to go through the next two seasons paying Watson a ton of money, they could afford to acquire a young rookie QB on a rookie deal.

What would you do with the No. 2 overall pick if you were the Browns?

