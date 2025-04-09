Surprising AFC West team predicted to draft Tetairoa McMillan in Round 1, per latest mock 

Tetairoa McMillan is considered a top wide receiver prospect in this year's NFL draft. He spent three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats and was awarded as a Consensus All-American during the 2024 season. But where is McMillan projected to land in the NFL?

As per ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, McMillan is set to join the Denver Broncos in the first round. The Broncos secured quarterback Bo Nix last year in the first round of the draft. They can now look to provide the rookie quarterback with more offensive options to make plays in the field with the No. 20 overall pick.

In his latest mock draft, Kiper said McMillan could provide the boost the Broncos need to be a strong contender for the playoffs from the AFC West.

"This is one of the teams to watch for running backs, but Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Miller Hampton are both gone," Kiper wrote via ESPN.com. "I think the Broncos could-spoiler-wait until Day 2 and still get a legit starter. The other major way to help quarterback Bo Nix take the next step in Year 2 would be getting him another playmaking receiver.

"McMillan donimated in college, with 3,423 yards and 26 touchdown receptions over three seasons... Consider this too; Nix threw 22 red zone touchdown passes last season, tied for sixth in the NFL. Now there's a chance he'd be throwing jump ball in the end zone to Courtland Sutton, Even Ingram and McMillan? Look out, AFC West pass defenses," he added.

Last season, the Broncos finished third in the AFC West with a 10-7 record. They, unfortunately, failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, Sean Payton could improve on this record by providing Bo Nix with the support he needs on the offense.

Nick Baumgardner projects Panthers to pick Tetairoa McMillan with No. 8 pick

According to The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner, the Arizona WR could get drafted within the top 10. In his latest mock draft, Baumgardner projects Tetaoria McMillan to be drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick.

Baumgarnder believes McMillan can elevate the Panthers' offense alongside quarterback Bryce Young. They already have Xavier Lagette, Adam Thielend, and Jalen Carter on the WR depth chart. However, the Panthers lack a clear WR1 for the upcoming season.

The Panthers lack the offensive firepower to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender from the NFC South. If they draft McMillan, it could help open up more passing options for Young on the field.

Which team do you think should draft Tetairoa McMillan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

