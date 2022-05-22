Surprising name emerges as front runner for Seattle Seahawks' QB1 role

The Seattle Seahawks have been at a crossroads as to who will be their starting quarterback next season after trading away longtime starter Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

In the trade, the team acquired quarterback Drew Lock from Denver, who could never secure the starting job with the Broncos.

There are now reports that longtime Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith could be in line to possibly start Week One of the upcoming NFL season. Gregg Bell of the Seattle News Tribune is of the belief that Smith may have an edge on the former 2019 second-round pick out of the University of Missouri.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron may be the catalyst for Bell's report as the OC said the following recently about the battle for the starting quarterback job:

"Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over (the offensive principles from 2021). He already had a head start over Drew right there."

Smith recently signed a one-year extension with the team as well, which, at a minimum, ensures that he will be on the team for the upcoming season.

Smith recently signed a one-year extension with the team, with a base value of $3.5M and max value of $7M.

Drew Lock was given every chance to be the longtime starter during his brief tenure with the Broncos. There were glimpses of the gunslinger who made a name for himself playing quarterback in the SEC (in college).

But inconsistent play and turnovers allowed the Broncos to trade away Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and a bevy of draft picks to acquire Russell Wilson.

For better or for worse, the face of the Seattle franchise is now head coach Pete Carroll and star receiver DK Metcalf. Carroll is now the last link to the Seahawks' glory days of making multiple Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

For the team to get back to the playoffs, it will take a bit of luck and winning pedigree from whoever is starting at quarterback. Without Russell Wilson, the team looks to be rebuilding.

The Seattle Seahawks also released longtime defensive stalwart Bobby Wagner, who was ultimately signed by the World Champion Los Angeles Rams. It would be pretty difficult to pencil this team in as a playoff contender in 2022 as it stands right now.

OTAs are almost here and Seattle is yet to decide on who will be the starting signal caller. The team is also a member of the NFC West, which boasted three teams, the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, that made the 2021 playoffs.

The Rams, 49ers, and Cardinals have each made offseason strides in their own right to get even better for next season. The Rams signed Wagner and receiver Allen Robinson, who is a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

The Arizona Cardinals signed speedy receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to pair with DeAndre Hopkins after he returns from a likely suspension for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancement Drug policy.

The 49ers signed former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarious Ward to help cover receivers such as Metcalf, Hopkins, and Cooper Kupp.























The 49ers signed Charvarius Ward to a 3-year, $40.5M contract.

Stay tuned as the offseason continues to roll out and see who will indeed be the starting quarterback for Seattle Seahawks going into the 2022 NFL season.

