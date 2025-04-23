Surprising NFC contenders snag Matthew Golden after top wideout sees major slide in latest mock

Matthew Golden is one of the top receivers ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft and is expected to be a first-round pick.
The Texas Longhorns receiver is a deep ball threat, a fast receiver, and can be part of big plays. However, NFL draft analyst Peter Schrager of ESPN has Golden slipping down the draft board.
But, the analyst predicts Golden's slide will end at pick 23 with the Green Bay Packers selecting the star receiver.
"I know it's out of character for Green Bay to take a receiver in Round 1 -- they haven't done it since 2002 -- but in this scenario, Golden could slide right to them. And I can't see him sliding much more. Green Bay could go in several directions. I doubt anyone thought the Packers could get the consensus top wideout on many boards, though," Schrager wrote.
Green Bay taking a receiver in the first round would be a surprise as the Packers are known for taking defense with their top pick.
But, Golden would add a much-needed weapon to the Packers' offense. Green Bay's top receivers are Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed, but adding another receiver is key, especially with Watson's injury concerns.
Golden recorded 58 receptions for 987 yards and 9 touchdowns last season with the Longhorns.
Packers GM says team will select the best player available
Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he likes the roster and doesn't feel there are any pressing needs.
With that, Gutekunst says the Packers will be able to sit back and select the best player available.
“Hopefully, as this draft unfolds, we’re able to just sit back and select the best player that falls to us,” Gutekunst said, via The Athletic. “I think that’s something we prepare ourselves to be in … certainly if there’s an opportunity to take a player at (wide receiver) and it makes sense, we will do it, but I don’t think we feel like we need to do anything.”
Green Bay enters the 2025 NFL Draft with eight total picks, as they have all of their own picks and the Pittsburgh Steelers' seventh-round pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
